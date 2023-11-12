Deion Sanders discussed Colorado's cold streak after the Buffaloes lost a close game to the 23rd-ranked Arizona football team.

The Colorado Buffaloes' loss column grew larger with the team's defeat to the Arizona Wildcats. Deion Sanders has helped elevate a nearly winless team to four wins during the 2023-24 season, but their performance is trending downward. Sanders expressed his frustrations with the team's cold streak after the game.

Deion Sanders' reaction to Buffaloes loss: ‘I have no lose in me'

Sanders had a lot to say in a post-game press conference. Here are the head coach's comments on the recent loss:

“I have no lose in me. And we have some phenomenal men in that locker that feel the same way. We just gotta be a lot more disciplined and understand what's at hand and stand up to the task every darn play,” Sanders said, per CU Sports Report.

The Buffaloes fought hard to stay in the game, but the Wildcats pulled out the 34-31 win late in the fourth quarter. Both team's QBs had a solid day; however, Arizona's running game proved to be more effective.

Jonah Coleman finished the day with 179 yards on 11 carries. In contrast, Shedeur Sanders was Colorado's leading rusher with 29 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

Understandably, the Buffaloes struggled against Arizona's football squad. The team is the 23rd best-ranked program in the country. Despite the losses, Colorado still has time to make a late-season run. The team can become bowl-eligible with two more wins.

Deion Sanders provided insight into the team's mentality as the end of the regular season approaches:

“It's not about the next two games…It's about doing the little things to win one game at a time.”