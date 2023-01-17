Colorado football is excited about the arrival of Deion Sanders. However, the first 5 games of the 2023 season will present quite the challenge for Sanders and the Buffaloes, per Barstool Colorado.

First 5 games on Colorado’s schedule: @ TCU

Nebraska

CSU

@ Oregon

USC Brutal start to the season 😬 — Barstool Colorado (@CUBarstool) January 17, 2023

Opening the season against TCU on the road, who is fresh off of a National Championship appearance, will be difficult without question. Nebraska, CSU, Oregon, and USC are all viable opponents as well. Playing the Trojans at home is one reason for optimism in reference to their schedule. Nevertheless, it will be intriguing to see how Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes perform to open the year.

Sanders is fresh off of a quality season with Jackson State. Colorado is hopeful that he can quickly turn their program around. Deion Sanders previously discussed his decision to coach at Colorado.

“My calling was not built on a location,” Sanders said “It was built on a destination.”

His recent take on recruiting will excite fans of the Buffaloes.

“You darn right I am. I’m not selling nothing. I am who I am,” Sanders said. “You want exposure? I’m gonna give you exposure. We got a documentary coming out. We know how to use social media like no other. And we didn’t even have the resources at Jackson State. Now we do, we have a whole team.”

Deion Sanders’ presence doesn’t mean that Colorado football is going to become a College Football Playoff team in 2023. He’s working to rebuild the program and bring in talent. With Sanders leading the charge, it wouldn’t be surprising if Colorado was competitive as soon as this next season.

But the early-portion of their schedule is something to keep in mind.