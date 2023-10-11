Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders and his Buffaloes are riding high after the team's narrow road win over the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday. Although Colorado had struggled in the previous two weeks leading into the game, Sanders and the rest of his staff were certainly glad to get back in the win column.

However, the team received some less positive news on Tuesday when it was announced that linebacker Eoghan Kerry would be entering the transfer portal.

“I’ve had a time unlike any other the last year at CU,” wrote Kerry on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Wearing the black and gold, running out behind Ralphie, walking down Pearl Street during the stampede, singing Rocky Mountain High after the games. It’s been unforgettable.”

Kerry was a part of the previous regime at Colorado football and was one of the few players from that iteration of the team who elected to stay even after Sanders told the locker room point blank that he would be completely reshaping the Buffaloes' roster.

Eoghan Kerry had received little playing time in his tenure for Colorado. The Buffaloes' defense has been a work in progress this year, to say the least, and that's surely one of the areas that Deion Sanders will look to address this offseason as he looks to build Colorado into a competitive program going forward.

For now, Colorado football will next take the field against the Stanford Cardinal on October 13. That game is slated to kick off at 10:00 PM ET.