After starting the season 3-0 and surging into the top-20 of the AP Poll, the hype around the Colorado football team died down quite a bit when the Buffaloes lost two in a row against Oregon and USC. Colorado was back in action this past weekend on the road against Arizona State football, and they desperately needed a win to get back on track as the back half of the schedule is a gauntlet. The Buffaloes ended up getting the job done in Tempe in a back and forth thriller. The Buffaloes won in the final seconds, and drama ensued on the field as the final whistle was blown.

The end of the game between Colorado football and Arizona State football got messy. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders went right over to the Arizona State student section to share some words, and Cam Skattebo took a dirty cheap shot at a Buffaloes player when the game was already over. It was an intense scene, but Deion Sanders said that there aren't any issues further issues.

“All I know is coach Dillingham and I spoke as early as Sunday and we're good,” Deion Sanders said regarding the cheap shot, according to a tweet from Brian Howell. “We're good. Moot point. We’re good.”

It's good to see that the situation didn't escalate into anything more than that, as things could've gotten very messy between the two teams after that hit.

With the win, Colorado is now 4-2 on the season and two wins away from being bowl eligible just one year after going 1-11.