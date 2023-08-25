The TCU Horned Frogs achieved what no one thought possible last year and made their way into the final game of the College Football Playoffs. Even though the Horned Frogs were defeated by the Georgia Bulldogs in a 65-7 rout, it doesn't diminish the significance of their accomplishments last season in Fort Worth, TX. TCU football finished with a 12-1 record, with the only loss occurring in the Big 12 Championship game against Kansas State, resulting in a three-point defeat. But can TCU, a private school associated with the Christian church, accomplish the unthinkable once again? Can they not only dominate the Big 12 conference but also secure a return to the College Football Playoff? Let's explore some bold predictions for the Horned Frogs in 2023.

4. TCU football will lose to Deion Sanders and Colorado in Week 1

It goes without saying the Colorado Buffaloes new head coach Deion Sanders — or Coach Prime as he likes to be referred to — has sent shockwaves throughout the college football landscape. After Sanders came into Boulder, CO, he gave the Buffaloes, who finished with only one win a last season, a complete facelift. So much so that no one quite knows how to prepare for this season's Colorado team. Because not only is there a new head coach and fellow staff, but there's a whole entire new roster, from top to bottom, with very little remnants left of last years team.

Head coach Sonny Dykes has alluded to this himself, saying that you might as well through any film out from last year concerning the Buffaloes because its irrelevant to this season. And he's right. This will be the biggest advantage to Sanders in year one at Colorado, and a huge disadvantage for someone like Dykes and TCU, who will be facing them in the very first game of the season.

3. TCU will not make the Big 12 Championship again

In my Texas football bold predictions piece, I anticipated that the Longhorns would not only reach the Big 12 Championship but would also emerge as the outright winners. So, who would stand as their opponent? Well, it won't be the Horned Frogs. I believe that despite some promising additions from the transfer portal this season, the Horned Frogs have faced substantial losses from the previous year. This could pose a significant hurdle in their quest to return to the conference game. While they might still secure multiple victories, considering the fairly manageable schedule, their encounter with the Longhorns will take place only once this season. This regular season match is scheduled for November 11, hosted by the Horned Frogs at home in Fort Worth.

2. Savion Williams will be a nice replacement to Quentin Johnston

Quentin Johnston was one of the standout players for TCU last year and one of the main reason's why the team was able to be as successful as they were. With Johnston now gone, the Horned Frogs and starting quarterback Chandler Morris will be looking for another playmaker like him. Enter Savion Williams, a 6-foot-5, 215 pound redshirt junior, who made 29 receptions for 392 yards and four touchdowns last season.

Williams was named as one of Bruce Feldman's College Football Freaks List for the 2023 season, ranking at No. 56. Williams claims that he's faster than Johnston and is an all around athlete, who is a former high school quarterback that is said to hit close if not 80 yards. Don't be surprised to see some trick plays from Dykes in him using Williams to throw down the filed some.

1. TCU will still be good, but…

What TCU football did last year was remarkable, where they exceeded any and all expectations, especially after losing the Big 12 Championship, then coming right back and beating Michigan in the semi-final playoff game to get to the national championship. But the same magic won't be there again for the Horned Frogs in 2023.

TCU is losing some of their best players from last year that put them on their magical run like, WR Quentin Johnston, QB Max Duggan, RB Kendre Miller, OL Steve Avila, DL Dee Winters, and CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. That's some big names from both sides of the ball, especially that of Heisman runner-up Duggan.

It was because of the transfer portal that put TCU in the place they were last season. Hitting the transfer portal hard again, last year's national champion runner-ups are bringing in 13 transfers, that includes a couple former four-star players, according to On3. With that being said, it's unreasonable to compare last year's team and this year's. However, with Dykes exceptional coaching abilities, you have to believe that TCU can probably still get to nine wins.