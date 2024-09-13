Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders was recently asked about the “daddy ball” accusations he has faced. For those who may not be aware, some people around the college football world believe Sanders tends to favor his sons from a football standpoint while coaching. Of course, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders are on Deion's team. So what did the Colorado head coach have to say about the accusations?

“I don’t know what that means, I play the best men,” Sanders said, via Robert Griffin III's show Outta Pocket With RGIII. “Like anyone who has ever played for me, they know that if you can ball, you're going to play. And if you can't, you're going to be held accountable. I don't know what that means because is that only pertinent to me? Because I’ve seen some other coaches’ kids play as well and I never heard that. Is this just me? Because of who I am and what I stand for and how I get down?

“Man, my critics got critics. Why would I answer a critic? My critics got critics. So I would be a fool to sit up here and entertain a critic.”

Deion Sanders believes in his sons

Sanders is never shy about calling critics out. The fact of the matter is that Sanders' sons are both good football players.

Shedeur is a star quarterback with the potential to become a top draft pick in the NFL. He has played well at the college level and features a high-ceiling to say the least.

Shilo, meanwhile, is a talented defender. He has displayed signs of potential. Shilo is currently injured, but he will play a big role for Colorado once he returns.

Deion Sanders isn't playing favorites. His sons simply happen to be the best options at their respective positions. Sure, Sanders will likely receive criticism nonetheless, but he does not care.