Deion Sanders pulled Shedeur Sanders in Colorado football's loss to Washington State, but he said the QB will be just fine.

Colorado football lost their fifth game in a row on Friday night in blowout fashion to Washington State, 56-17. Deion Sanders was of course not happy following the defeat and gave an update on potentially shutting down Shedeur Sanders ahead of the season finale. The QB was beat up versus the Cougars and exited in the first half with an apparent injury. But, Primetime said his son would be just fine.

Via Mat Smith:

“Deion Sanders on whether or not there’s a thought of shutting down QB Shedeur Sanders, says that’s not who he is, they haven’t discussed it yet but he’s pretty sure.”

Primetime said Shedeur had some numbness in his hand after a couple of brutal sacks:

“He had some numbness in his hand and couldn't really grip the ball,” head coach Deion Sanders said, via ESPN. “But then that second hit he just got rolled up on. We decided not to send him back out.”

No quarterback in the nation has been sacked more than Sanders, hitting the ground 52 times. The Colorado offensive line is brutal and the signal-caller has paid for their struggles. Sanders was 6 for 10 with 86 passing yards before departing, including a TD. He was strip sacked in the first quarter where WSU returned it for a touchdown.

Deion Sanders' Buffaloes will have another tall task in their finale against a strong Utah program. By the sounds of it, Shedeur Sanders should play and hopefully, Colorado can finish the campaign on a high note. They're currently 4-7 on the year.