The TCU Horned Frogs have been an excellent football program since hiring Sonny Dykes in 2022. After ending the 2025-26 campaign with a 30-27 win over the USC Trojans in the Valero Alamo Bowl, the Horned Frogs are reportedly giving Dykes a new contract extension.

Dykes, who is 56 years old, is signing a multi-year contract extension with TCU, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. After leading the Horned Frogs to the most wins in the Big 12 since 2022 (36), Sonny Dykes is here to stay for the long haul.

“Sources: TCU and coach Sonny Dykes have agreed to a new contract, which includes a multi-year extension,” reported Thamel. “Dykes had been under contract through 2028, and his last listed salary is more than $7 million. TCU won more games (36) than any Big 12 program since 2022.”

Sonny Dykes is seemingly more than deserving of a contract extension. Considering the success he has had as TCU's head coach, the program is smart to retain him for multiple years.

Dykes is 36-17 in his four years coaching the Horned Frogs. In 2022, the program made an appearance in the national title game. Additionally, he's led TCU to nine wins in back-to-back seasons and ended the 2025-26 campaign as the No. 25-ranked team in the nation. Dykes is also 3-1 in bowl games, which includes a win over the Michigan Wolverines in the College Football Playoff.

We'll see how the Horned Frogs fare next season. TCU managed to land former Harvard quarterback Jaden Craig in the transfer portal to replace Josh Hoover. That's a nice first step in creating a competitive roster under Sonny Dykes for next year.