When Colorado football lost a one-sided game versus Nebraska in Week 2, many fans believed that the Deion Sanders Effect might have plateaued. Aside from some sensational athletes and the razzle-dazzle that Coach Prime invariably produces, there was a concern that the Buffaloes lacked the necessary substance to definitively succeed in 2024. Sanders and his guys continue to invalidate that initial skepticism.

Colorado dismantled the Utah Utes in Boulder, 49-24, to improve to an outstanding 8-2 on the season. Sanders, as he often does, made sure to take a metaphorical victory lap when addressing the media after the game. While extolling intriguing wide receiver Drelon Miller, the Hall of Fame defesnive back made an extremely flattering comparison. He also took an opportunity to say I told you so.

“He's like Deebo Samuel,” Sanders said of Miller, per DNVR Buffs. “He gives you a variety pack every time you put him out there. He could play the slot, he could play out wide, he could get in the backfield, he could go Wildcat. The kid is talented, and he's a freshman. And I thought we didn't recruit those.”

Has Drelon Miller arrived for Deion Sanders and Colorado football?

The slick remark is in reference to the criticism Colorado faced for relying so heavily on the transfer portal rather than standard recruiting. Miller's breakout performance versus Utah afforded Sanders a golden opportunity to challenge that narrative. The four-star recruit tallied a game-high 108 yards, a bulk of which came on a 47-yard touchdown reception early in the fourth quarter.

Miller's receiving yardage is just two yards shy of what he amassed during the rest of the season, and his six catches equaled the number he posted in his last three games combined. The lack of previous production makes it a bit hyperbolic to throw around the name of a former All-Pro like Deebo Samuel, but the team is clearly infatuated by Miller's potential.

Colorado hopes that Saturday's showing is the beginning of an auspicious stretch for the Silsbee, Texas athlete. Although they have plenty of star power in the form of Shedeur Sanders (30-of-41 passing for 340 yards and three touchdowns) and Travis Hunter (rushing touchdown and an interception), the No. 17 Buffaloes could become a fierce threat if another playmaker emerges.

They are in line to compete for a Big 12 title in their first year back in the league. Deion Sanders will be ready to bring out more receipts if Colorado football hangs onto its slot for the final two weeks of the regular season.