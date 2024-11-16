The Colorado Buffaloes are on a solid roll in the Big 12. Head coach Deion Sanders and his team picked up the team's 4th consecutive victory in a 49-24 triumph over injury-plagued Utah. The triumph allowed Colorado to improve its record to 8-2 and the team is likely to climb from the No. 18 spot in the College Football rankings.

Colorado was expected to be near the bottom of the Big 12 standings prior to the start of the season, but Sanders has driven the team consistently and the improvement from this season has been noted by college football experts and fans.

One of those fans is LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, who gave Sanders and his team a verbal pat on the back with a statement he posted on X. James noted that Sanders had received quite a bit of criticism for his leadership and coaching when he started at Colorado last year, but that his critics had grown silent.

James pointed out that Sanders had made good on his pledge that the Buffs were on their way to becoming a good team. He said that the Colorado had already arrived at that level. “Coach Prime said ‘We Coming.' Well it’s ‘We Here' now. Love what’s going on there in Boulder,” James tweeted.

The Buffs are in second place in the Big 12 with a 6-1 record, and they are in a strong position to earn a spot in the conference title game. If they can maintain that position and win the game, Colorado will earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Shedeur Sanders continues to lead Colorado attack

It took three quarters for the Buffs to shake off the stubborn Utes. Colorado took a 28-16 lead into the fourth quarter and dominated in the final 15 minutes. Colorado outscored the Utes 21-8 to come away with the final margin of victory.

Shedeur Sanders continued to throw the ball with authority as he completed 30 of 41 passes for 340 yards with 3 touchdowns and 1 interception. Wide receiver Dreion Miller was Sanders' leading target as he caught 6 passes for 108 yards and 1 touchdown. Wideout LaJohntay Wester also had a big day for the Buffs as he was targeted 11 times and caught 10 passes for 77 yards. Will Shepard also made a major contribution with 5 receptions for 71 yards and 2 TDs.

Heisman candidate Travis Hunter had another huge game. He ran for a touchdown, caught five passes for 55 yards and also added an interception. The spectacular two-way player has 74 receptions for 911 yards with 9 touchdowns this season. He also has 20 tackles, 7 passes defensed and 3 interceptions for the Buffs.