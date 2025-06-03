Davante Adams is now a Los Angeles Ram after signing as an unrestricted free agent from the New York Jets.

Adams has been compared to Derrick Henry in terms of signing from last year to this year because of the similarities between an aging star moving to a much better situation and finding the fountain of youth when combining his talent with a much better offensive system.

That fits in this case with Adams transitioning to playing under the Rams' Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay instead of the mess of the Raiders or the Jets.

At 32 years old, Adams still had 1,063 receiving yards and eight touchdowns through 14 games. ESPN's receiver score metric ranked Adams 70th last season, which isn't quite as disappointing as it sounds.

The metric has three parts. Adams ranked 15th in open score. He also had a solid YAC score, but his catch score ranked only 153rd out of 159 pass catchers. These factors are why ESPN Senior NFL Writer Bill Barnwell is not entirely sold on this comparison to Henry.

Davante Adams' age will work against him

Adams is not getting any younger. He will turn 33 in December. He is still a solid receiver, and the situation is much better with the Rams, but history shows that not many receivers immediately get better in their mid-30s.

The receiver position relies heavily on chemistry with the quarterback position. Adams had great chemistry with Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr. But with Stafford, it will take time.

Another key reason that might keep Adams from jumping back to Pro Bowl-caliber player is that the Rams have struggled to find the best fit at receiver opposite Puka Nacua.

Adams is a bigger receiver and fits that role much better than Cooper Kupp, but players like Sammy Watkins, Odell Beckham Jr., and Allen Robinson have been busts for the Rams in that role in one way or another.

Adams will likely succeed in his role with the Rams, but it is less likely that he will become his vintage self. McVay's offensive system is too good, and he should acclimate well, but expecting his All-Pro potential to shine through at his age is asking too much.