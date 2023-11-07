Deion Sanders shares an update on potential NFL Draft plans for Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, along with himself.

With the success behind Deion Sanders, his family name and Colorado football, there have been questions surrounding Coach Prime's potential move to the NFL. Eventually, both of his sons Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders will work their way into being called across the NFL draft stage or signed as a free agent, but right now is not that time.

Coach Sanders wants to live in the moment, mentioning he hopes to have his kids back on the Colorado football team next season, and when the time comes to talk about becoming a professional he'll tackle it then.

“They're going to come out the same year, next year. They better not try to leave daddy this year by the way,” said Sanders.

Coach Sanders was asked if he'd be inclined to coach in the NFL on the latest Dan Patrick show, and after quickly declining those thoughts, he hinted it might be different if there was a package deal with him and his children.

“I don't know, man I'm trying to win a game, I'm not thinking down the street that far. I haven't thought like that. That's a great thought process though,” said Sanders.

There will always be bright lights and cameras surrounding Deion Sanders because he's one of the best in sports at drawing attention. Those questions surrounding an NFL coaching gig will likely continue to come for Sanders, but right now he seems all-in on the Colorado Buffaloes. He's been quick to point out his purpose is to be there “for the kids” and instill knowledge into young men, so the college game may be where Sanders resides long-term.

As for Sheduer and Shilo Sanders, we'll have to wait and see what the draft stock looks like this season, but Coach Sanders seems confident in their return. Both are impactful players who serve as leaders to the offense and defense, so their return would be vital to the program.