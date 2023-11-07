Colorado football coach Deion Sanders shut down reporter's questions after making offensive coordinator changes

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders declined to answer any questions Tuesday about staff changes and the decision to promote analyst Pat Shurmur to offensive coordinator, according to David Ubben of The Athletic.

When asked by reporters about the changes, Sanders replied “I’m past that. I’m past that. Let that go, man. Just let it go. You barking up a tree that you ain’t gonna get up. Just let it go.”

“All that controversy and that stuff? We’re trying to raise these kids, man. Grown folks’ problems, that don’t help kids,” Sanders said. “I’ve been through two divorces and I know that for a fact,” Sanders continued.

Colorado football switched from Sean Lewis to Shurmer before taking on the Oregon State Beavers this weekend. Colorado continued to struggle offensively, scoring only 3 points with 78 yards of offense through the first three quarters. Afterward, Sanders defended the move:

“We're not going to demean Sean Lewis; we're not going to take that tone,” Sanders said following the game. “Sean is a good man; I think he is a good play caller. We just needed change at the time. We needed to try something else at the time, and that's what we did. I don't look back on it. I don't second-guess myself whatsoever, because there's more to it than what you may know.”

Sanders and his staff have taken a similar tight-lipped approach with recruits. Jordan Seaton, the nation’s No. 1 offensive tackle prospect in the class of 2024, talked about the coaching drama with Rivals.

Said Seaton, “Right now, the talk about the OC and the offensive line job has kind of been a conversation a lot of coaches don't like to touch on, because I don't think every single coach knows the full details besides coach Prime himself. So, I kind of stayed away from those types of questions just because nobody could give me a direct answer.”

Colorado football takes on Arizona on Nov. 11.