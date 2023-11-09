The Colorado football team may be struggling right now, but Deion Sanders continues to impress off the field.

Deion Sanders took over as the head coach of the Colorado football team in the offseason, and he has taken the college football world by storm ever since. The Buffaloes were 1-11 last season, and they were in desperate need of a change going into this season. Deion Sanders came in and completely revamped the Colorado roster. He got rid of some old players that didn't fit the mold, and he utilized the transfer portal to give the Buffaloes a new-look team in 2023. His plan had some doubters in the offseason, but after a 3-0 start this season, there weren't too many people doubting anymore.

Colorado football surged into the top-20 of the AP Poll with their 3-0 start, but they have come crashing down to earth ever since. The Buffaloes have won just one game since then, and they are now 4-5 and fighting hard to get to bowl eligibility. Still, what Sanders has done in just one season has been impressive. The Buffaloes have cooled off after that 3-0 start, but this team is still much more competitive than last year. What Sanders has been able to accomplish off the field is extremely impressive as well.

Ever since Deion Sanders took over as the head coach of this program, Colorado has seen a major rise in social media following, ticket sales, game attendance, out-of-state applications, etc. Even though the Buffaloes are currently struggling, Sanders has put this program and this school back on the map.

This past weekend, the Colorado head coach pulled off another impressive feat. UCHealth, the Colorado Boulder campus and Sanders teamed up to host a football clinic, and it ended up breaking a Guinness World Record. The clinic broke the record for the largest American football clinic as there were over 280 participants present, according to an article from CBS.

Even if Colorado football is struggling, Sanders is still pulling off stuff like this. It just shows the effect that he has on the game of football and this school. It's impressive to see, and it's safe to say that Sanders has this Buffaloes program trending in the right direction.