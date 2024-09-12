The Colorado football program is trying to navigate the competitive waters of the Big 12 conference. The Buffaloes have started the season 1-1, but look to keep working to maintain a positive record. Head coach Deion Sanders is locked in with his team, but he took time to send a heartfelt message to Utah football quarterback Cam Rising amid his injury concern.

After suffering a finger ailment in Utah's game against Baylor, it was announced that Cam Rising was unlikely to play in the team's next matchup against Utah State. Thus, Deion Sanders sent the starting QB a touching get-well message:

“Praying for @Utah_Football Cam Rising. 🙏🏾 God bless u, your family & team. You’re a awesome resilient young man. #CoachPrime,” Sanders wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The Colorado coach's message seemed quite heartfelt, considering reports indicated that Rising's finger was not broken and he was expected to return for the Utah State football game against Oklahoma State. It turns out, Sanders fell victim to a troll.

Sanders allegedly saw a fake X post that suggested Rising suffered a more serious injury than reports indicated.

“I was really bothered by thinking this kid was hurt again. God bless the trolls. They’re pretty good at what they do. Still God bless this young man & I do think he’s awesome for what’s he’s endured. 🙏🏾 ,” the Colorado coach followed his original comment up with on X.

To be clear, Cam Rising is injured, but it is not that serious, and he is on a good path to recovery.

The Colorado football squad will face Rising and Utah in a competitive battle on Nov. 16. The Utes rank as the No. 12 team in the country as of Sep. 12, while the Buffaloes are unraked. However, Colorado has time to get a string of wins and climb the standings.

Colorado had a hard time against Nebraska but they plan on bouncing back against Colorado State on Saturday.