Colorado football coach Deion Sanders doubles down on the reason why he is not built to coach in the NFL in the future

Despite the buzz surrounding the possibility of Colorado football coach Deion Sanders moving up to the NFL, Coach Prime firmly stands by his decision to stay in college football.

When asked during an interview on the Dan Patrick Show about the potential of going to the NFL, Sanders clarified his stance.

“Coaching? No. I don't think I'm built for the NFL. I appreciate the game so much for what the game has consistently done for me for a multitude of years that when I see a guy getting paid millions of dollars and he has no respect for the game and does not want to excel and exceed the expectations of the game, I'm gonna have a true problem. I'm the kind of coach who would go out there with 53 and come back after halftime with 32,” via The Dan Patrick Show on X.

Though many worry the impact of NIL could have the same on college football, Sanders does not feel the same. Only a select few athletes in college football make over a million dollars from NIL at this point, so it differs from the NFL where way more players make multi-dollar deals from the moment they're drafted. His son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders is one of those high-earning NIL players, as he reportedly rakes in around $4.6 million, per On 3.

With Deion Sanders planning to stay in college football for the long haul, he'll now get to build the Buffaloes roster. They've improved a lot to get from 1-11 to 4-5, but still have a ways to go before they become true contenders.