Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders and his Buffaloes are currently gearing up for their season opener vs Colorado State, which is slated to take place on Thursday evening in Boulder. Colorado is coming off of a season that started off with a bang but ended with a whimper, and Sanders is hoping to prove that he is more than just a headline grabber this season and can actually produce winning results on the field.

Colorado football is a considerable favorite at home against their friends from up north, and on Thursday morning, Sanders took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a simple message to Buffaloes nation.

“WIN!” wrote Sanders.

The Buffaloes did that in their opening game a year ago vs reigning national championship runner up TCU on the road, shocking the nation and quickly thrusting themselves into the national spotlight in Sanders' very first game with the program.

However, over the course of the season, Colorado's lack of depth and talent on both ends of the ball would manifest itself, and the team took several transfer portal hits in the offseason this year, making it unclear exactly how they are going to be able to stay competitive, especially with the recent conference realignment making things more difficult.

For his part, Sanders remains one of the greatest showmen in the sport of football, or any sport for that matter, and it's almost a guarantee that more eyeballs will be on the game Thursday evening than they would for a matchup between Colorado and North Dakota State almost any other year. It will be the squad's last home game for a while, as up next are matchups with Nebraska and Colorado State.

In any case, the game is slated to kick off from Boulder at 8:00 PM ET and will be carried nationally by ESPN.