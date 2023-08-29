Deion Sanders has had to deal with complicated health issues on his left leg over the last few years that have resulted in nine separate surgeries. Fortunately for Sanders, he is hoping to shed the walking boot that he has been in before the Colorado football opener vs. TCU on Saturday, reports Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger.

“He underwent the latest surgery about a month ago, one expected to return full circulation to his foot. He is planning to shed a walking boot this week and hopes to slip on a pair of specially made Nike shoes for the game Saturday.

Sanders’ motivation goes beyond the game. He wants to restart a tradition with son Shedeur, his quarterback. Since Shedeur was young, the two carried out a pregame jog along the sideline together. The two used to jog the sideline before every game.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

‘It used to be a jog. Now he's hoping it's at least a walk.'”

This is great news for Deions Sanders and Shedeur Sanders, as of course the both of them would love to share their pregame tradition before their first game with Colorado football. The opener against TCU will most likely be one of the most watched games in college football to start the season, and Colorado football could make a statement by coming out and beating the Horned Frogs on their own turf.

Tune into Colorado vs. TCU this weekend to see Deion Sanders debut as the head coach of the Buffaloes. It would be great to see him share a jog with his son Shedeur Sanders pregame and keep their long-standing tradition going.