Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter is simply different. There is no other way to put it than that.

The Buffaloes standout reached a new high in Saturday's 41-27 win over Texas Tech, taking part in a school record of 161 plays. Not too many players can say they have ever done something like that on the college football scale.

He finished out that contest with nine receptions for 99 yards and a single touchdown, coming up just shy of the century mark. While he did not have the same eye-catching impact on the stat sheet on the defensive side of the ball, the sheer effort and amount of action he saw could not be ignored.

He played 85 of 87 defensive snaps.

“Probably once in a lifetime,” Eric McCarty, Colorado's director of sports medicine, said in a recent interview with CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd.

It's rare that a player can do well playing both sides of the field even in high school football, much less the highest stage that college football has to offer in the FBS. And he is doing a fantastic job of it as a player any analyst will tell you projects as a first-round draft pick.

Hunter has earned respect from the masses under head coach Deion Sanders, including heralded quarterback trainer Jordan Palmer.

“I can't tell you what he has,” Palmer told CBS Sports. “We think competing is like finishing a play or wanting to win, leaving it all on the field. That's the more traditional way that we evaluate. It's not that he's playing every play that's the most impressive piece to me. It's clearly that he is trying to play every single play.”

Travis Hunter, who totals 69 receptions for 856 yards with nine touchdowns in 2024, will look to keep things rolling as the Buffaloes face the Utah Utes next. Both teams are set to kick off at noon ET at Folsom Field.