The Colorado football program's 2024 season got off to a strong start on Thursday night. The team beat North Dakota State 31-26 at home, starting their second stint in the Big 12 with a victory. Head coach Deion Sanders and his squad received a variety of reactions from fans and pundits.

“I'll take all the unders you want to sell me on Colorado football this year,” said FS1's Nick Wright via X, formerly Twitter. “This is not football team that will compete for anything more than barely becoming Bowl Eligible, and I'll take the under on that, too.”

Despite the fact that North Dakota State is a perennial Division II powerhouse, this was a game that Colorado needed to dominate in order to make a statement. Instead, the close win has elicited a host of different responses on X and could be a harbinger of things to come for the Buffaloes.

Colorado football off to uneven start after season opening win

Make no mistake: without star quarterback Shedur Sanders and two-way stud Travis Hunter, the elder Sanders and the Buffaloes likely wouldn't have won Thursday's matchup against what many teams think was the superior team. The younger Sanders threw for 445 yards and four touchdowns. Hunter caught three of those scores on seven catches and 132 yards receiving and had three tackles while playing cornerback as well.

“The Colorado Buffaloes football program may ultimately be a bunch of hot air and paper tiger vibes, but don't get is twisted: Shedur is elite, and Travis Hunter is Himothy,” Whiskey Riff's Matt Fitzgerald posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Fellow wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. also had a touchdown on seven catches, leading the team with 198 receiving yards. If the Buffaloes are to succeed this season, then more offensive displays from their stars like the one tonight will help them get back to bowl season in 2024 and beyond.

North Dakota State football proves it belongs

A win is almost always a good thing. After all, winning a game or match is always the goal of every sports team, and the Colorado football program is not exempt from that goal. However, the five-point margin of victory was unsettling for a lot of people who watched Thursday night's game. It also showcased that North Dakota State belonged on a bigger stage.

“NDSU simply did not deserve to lose that football game,” remarked one college football fan on X, formerly Twitter. “Much better team than Colorado.”

It was a close game for the entire duration, as the Bison sought to prove that they belonged. Other than the final outcome, NDSU proved once again that they can hang with the big boys. Will it lead to a possible move up to Division I football? In this era of realignment, NIL and expansion, the Bison would be a welcome fit. Possibly even as a part of a new Pac-12 conference.