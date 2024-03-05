The 2024 Colorado football season will be a special one for head coach Deion Sanders and his family. His two sons on the team, Shilo and Shedeur, are both likely to enter their names into the NFL Draft in 2025, meaning this will be their final college seasons and with it, the final time the eldest Sanders gets to coach his sons.
“Every game is going to be about passion and love,” Sanders said, per Jeff Hauser. “This is going to be the last time I coach my sons.”
Both Shilo and Shedeur followed their father from Jackson State to Colorado last year. Each flashed their brilliance on the football field on opposite sides of the ball. Shedeur Sanders was one of the top quarterbacks in the country last season, while Shilo Sanders delivered some memorable moments in the Buffaloes defensive backfield.
Sheduer, 22, was projected by some analysts to go in the first round of this year's NFL Draft. The rising senior decided to stay another season and barring injury or a total drop in performance, he should be one of the first 32 names called in next year's draft.
Sanders thrived in his first season with Colorado, completing over 69 percent of his passes for 3,230 yards, 27 passing touchdowns and three interceptions. He added four touchdowns on the ground and threw for a school-record 510 passing yards in his Colorado debut, leading the Buffaloes to a 45-42 upset win over TCU.
Don't forget about Shilo
While his younger brother got most of the spotlight last season, Shilo Sanders impressed as an 11-game starter for Colorado. The fifth-year safety led the Buffaloes in tackles with 70 and forced a team-high four fumbles.
He also had a big game in his Colorado debut against TCU, totaling 10 tackles. The highlight of his season was an 80-yard pick six that opened the scoring for the Buffaloes in a double overtime win over Colorado State.
Although he's not expected to be a high draft pick, Sanders should get some looks in next year's draft. He's already trying to plead his case to Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank. Deion Sanders was drafted by the Falcons in 1989 and spent the first five seasons of his NFL career in Atlanta.
It should be a memorable year for the Sanders family as Deion continues to change the culture and build his legacy with Colorado football. It doesn’t seem like he's going to take the final season with his sons on the roster for granted.