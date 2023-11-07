Colorado football has dealt with significant coaching drama over the last week, now a 5-star OL recruit is weighing in

Colorado football has been in a slide, losing five of their last six games. Coach Deion Sanders recently announced a major change to his coaching staff, demoting Sean Lewis from being the team's play-caller.

Amid all the drama, top-ranked OL recruit Jordan Seaton weighed in, according to Adam Friedman of Rivals.

Said Seaton, “Right now, the talk about the OC and the offensive line job has kind of been a conversation a lot of coaches don't like to touch on, because I don't think every single coach knows the full details besides coach Prime himself. So, I kind of stayed away from those types of questions just because nobody could give me a direct answer.”

Pat Shurmur, Colorado's quality control analyst, took over play-calling duties from Lewis on Saturday. Shurmur spent time as the OC for four different NFL teams, and he was also previously the head coach for the New York Giants and the Cleveland Browns.

After leading Kent State to their first bowl win in school history, Lewis became a hot name for bigger coaching jobs, but remained at Kent State for a while. When Luke Fickell left Cincinnati for Wisconsin, Lewis became a candidate, but Scott Satterfield eventually got the job.

Lewis then left his job as head coach to join Colorado football as their offensive coordinator.

Seaton ranks as the No. 30 overall recruit of the current cycle, a 51-spot jump upwards from his previous ranking. Several scouts project that he has the potential to be an early-round NFL draft pick.