Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders is not just pushing past the critics, he is profiting off them. In response to comments made by Colorado State HC Jay Norvell about Sanders' choice of press conference accessories, the Buffaloes leader teamed up with Blenders Eyewear on a new “Coach Prime” sunglasses line.

According to the NFL Hall of Fame cornerback himself, the shades have accrued a staggering $1.2 million in sales after just one day of being on the market. If that is indeed the accurate number, then it puts into perspective how embedded in American sports culture Sanders still is in the year 2023.

He has shocked, captivated and disrupted the college football world. No one was quite ready for this meteoric rise. Sure, the former Jackson State head coach (two SWAC titles) brought with him to Boulder a plethora of premium talent, but the idea that Colorado could be one of the most must-see teams in the sport was unfathomable. Countless fans and celebrities are jumping on this accelerated bandwagon.

Anyone who criticizes Deion Sanders or the Buffaloes will be met with the ire of a wide-ranging support system. A sea of Colorado football fans will be wearing his sunglasses for Saturday night's in-state clash with the Rams. It will send a strong message to Norvell ahead. “You don't talk about our guy without dealing with us.”

Now, that is not to call this a cult following. The excitement bouncing off Folsom Field is a sight to behold. This community deserves a taste of success after suffering for so long. But we are truly witnessing how powerful and rapid the Prime Time Effect can be. Not just in football, but in the fabric of society.