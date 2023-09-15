Timing really seems to be in Deion Sanders' favor these days. His Colorado Buffaloes have looked sharp as a tack the first two weeks of the college football season. So has Coach Prime's signature style, though that came under scrutiny this week when rival Colorado State University head football coach Jay Norvell said, “When I talk to grownups, I take my hat and my glasses off” — a reference to Sanders leaving those accessories on during press conferences.

Now, Deion Sanders is quite fittingly announcing a new line of limited-edition sunglasses in partnership with the San Diego-based Blenders eyewear company. “Bringing a fusion of style, sports, and spirit to fans across the nation,” boasts an announcement from the company, the shades combine Blenders’ Millenia X2 silhouette with the company’s sleek PureBlend Polar Lens. Sanders added to the announcement with a statement of his own, saying “I’m not new to this, I’m TRUE 2 THIS! And the Blenders Eyewear family and myself certainly see eye 2 eye on our commitment to QUALITY and STYLE.”

He continued, “See, eyewear is much larger than just fashion. It’s an outlet to EXPRESS YOURSELF, it’s a CONVERSATION STARTER, it sets the DARN TONE! Look good, feel good, PLAY GOOD!”

Most importantly in this announcement however is the fact that the shades are coming out for pre-order just hours after the CSU coach mocked Sanders for wearing sunglasses at press conferences! Talk about free publicity.

Sanders even took to social media to celebrate the serendipitous co-mingling of rivalry week trash talk and this fashion announcement. He posted a video to his X/Twitter account in which he's telling his team about the Blenders collaboration while pointing out “They don’t realize they just helped me with business.”

Sanders had earlier commented on the hat and sunglasses controversy questioning “Why would you want to talk about us when we don’t talk about nobody? All we do is go out here, work our butts off and do our job on Saturday. But when they give us ammunition, they done messed around and made it, what?” with his team responding “Personal.”

Now apparently it's personal and professional, as Jay Norvell‘s fighting words will certainly spur interest in the rivalry game this weekend as well as Coach Prime's new shades collection. Not that Deion Sanders‘ upstart 2-0 Colorado Buffaloes needed any extra fuel for this game — they're already 23.5 point favorites in the matchup against the 0-1 Colorado State Rams. This one might be over by halftime, which would give Coach Sanders time to start planning his inevitable hat line next.