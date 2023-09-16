If you go into battle with Deion Sanders, be prepared to take on legions of supporters, including those who are quite prominent. And quite big. Dwayne ‘The Rock” Johnson surprised ESPN's College GameDay crew and the Colorado football head coach on Saturday morning, hours before the Buffaloes' rivalry game with Colorado State.

And he was wearing a distinct accessory that sent a clear message, via theScore.

The Rock x Deion Sanders on College GameDay 🔥pic.twitter.com/xu8I5qXdR3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 16, 2023

Deion makes sure The Rock has some new shades. 😎 (📸: @CollegeGameDay) pic.twitter.com/9aVHCwoq6f — theScore (@theScore) September 16, 2023

The Rock sported a brand new pair of “Coach Prime” sunglasses. This comes days after CSU head coach Jay Norvell made some critical comments about Sanders wearing a hat and shades when conducting his press conferences. Blenders Eyewear partnered up with the Hall of Fame cornerback and unveiled the new line of sunglasses earlier in the week.

Clearly, Sanders has the full support of the Brahma Bull. The animated coach has made sure that his players and even ESPN personalities are in on this latest fashion trend. But now that one of the most recognizable movie stars on the planet is showing them off, expect Blenders Eyewear to be flooded with even more orders.

Colorado football (ranked No. 18) are massive favorites at home against the Colorado State Rams. After watching how Deion Sanders, his son Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, among others, have sparked immediate change in Boulder, this game was always going to be a projected route.

But Norvell has lit a raging fire under his opponent, one that was already burning pretty brightly. It could be a long, long night for him and his team. At the very least, he should be grateful that The Rock added more exposure to the program and this rivalry with his Prime-endorsed look.