After five-star quarterback Julian Lewis de-committed from USC, his recruitment window opened back up to opposing schools. Lewis, the highest-rated player in the class of 2025 without an official commitment, has narrowed his options down to Georgia, Colorado, Indiana and Alabama.

With a plan to enroll early in college, Lewis is expected to announce his commitment in the coming weeks, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. The young quarterback visited Kirby Smart and Georgia on Saturday for the team's big win over Tennessee shortly after taking a trip to Boulder to visit Colorado. Georgia and Colorado are viewed as his leading candidates with Alabama and Indiana as secondary options.

Lewis was previously the top-rated recruit in the class of 2026 before re-classifying to become eligible a year earlier. His move to the class of 2025 made him the ninth-best quarterback of the incoming group of freshmen by 247 Sports. He is ranked even higher by other sites and is currently listed as the second-best quarterback by ESPN.

The 17-year-old is currently a senior at Carrollton High School in Georgia. He originally committed to USC during the fall of 2023, citing his desire to play for Lincoln Riley. However, the Trojans' 5-5 record in 2024 led to his de-commitment, particularly with Riley's uncertain future.

Julian Lewis projected to commit to Colorado

While Lewis' official decision is still days away at best, it is looking as if he will likely be either a Georgia Bulldog or Colorado Buffalo to begin the 2025 season. Without any indication, Lewis is projected to commit to Colorado, according to 247 Sports' crystal ball prediction.

Both Georgia and Colorado will have openings at quarterback in 2025. The teams' respective starters, Carson Beck and Shedeur Sanders, are two of the top quarterback prospects in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

Sanders, in particular, is a projected top-10 pick. Beck has seen his draft stock drop recently due to his level of play but is still expected to hear his name called sooner rather than later. Through 10 games in 2024, Beck has thrown for 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to lead Georgia to an 8-2 record.

However, if Lewis was concerned about Riley's future in Los Angeles, he is likely having the same thoughts about Deion Sanders in Boulder. The success of the Buffaloes has Deion Sanders at the center of NFL rumors, with some executives believing that he is drawing interest as a potential head coaching hire.

If Lewis commits to Georgia instead of Colorado, he will have to compete with fellow freshman Ryan Montgomery. Montgomery, a four-star prospect, committed to the Bulldogs in April.