Colorado football's matchup against USC was an instant classic. The Buffaloes trailed by over twenty points in the first half but were able to make a big run. Omarion Miller had a breakout game and became a threat to the USC football program. Many were impressed by Miller's performance. Most notably, Snoop Dogg thought Miller's play warranted a phone call. Here is what Miller had to say about it:

“It was crazy. He was just telling me to keep working,” Miller explained per Jake Schwanitz.

Is Omarion Miller Colorado football's next big star?

What exactly did Omarion Miller do to garner so much attention? He helped the Buffaloes go from a 41-14 deficit to narrowly losing by seven points. He totaled 196 yards and a touchdown off only seven receptions. Miller was impressive, but he did not perform alone.

Shedeur Sanders helped lead the operation by throwing for 371 yards and four touchdowns. Sanders put the ball in the right places for Miller to make big plays. Sanders is happy that he has another reliable target as Colorado football awaits Travis Hunter's return.

Omarion Miller's performance was great news for the Buffaloes, but it was not enough to best USC football. Caleb Williams did what he normally does. He continued his Heisman campaign by throwing for 403 yards and a monstrous six touchdowns. The Trojans' dominance does not spell the end for Colorado though.

Miller's ascent bolsters the Buffalo offense. In addition, Travis Hunter will have less pressure as a receiver when he returns. Hunter will be able to put more effort into his cornerback duties.

Snoop Dogg sees great potential in Omarion Miller. The Colorado football program will need to continue to tap into it to succeed as the season progresses.