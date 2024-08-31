The Colorado football program started the 2024 season with a win Thursday night. The Buffaloes defeated the visiting North Dakota State Bison 31-26 at Folsom Field, so head coach Deion Sanders' second season at the helm began with success. On Friday, football analyst Robert Griffin III fired back at ESPN's Paul Finebaum on X, formerly Twitter.

“Apparently Colorado is relevant,” said Griffin III on the social media platform, referencing Finebaum's earlier comments about the program.

The matchup between Colorado and North Dakota State was the best Thursday opener in seven years, averaging 4.8 million viewers. The game peaked at 5.6 million, so the argument can clearly be made that Sanders, and his team, are relevant. After all, millions of fans wouldn't turn into the game if they weren't. Whether the Buffaloes can continue their strong start throughout the season remains to be seen. If they tail off like they did after last season's hot start, then the question of relevancy might be the least of their worries.

Deion and Shedeur Sanders look to lead Colorado football to winning mark

Throughout his tenure leading the Colorado football program, the elder Sanders has made his share of headlines. Even over the last few weeks, it seems as if he is in the news for one reason or another. Of course, as the head coach of a major college football program, being in the spotlight comes with the territory. Furthermore, Sanders is a Pro Football Hall of Famer, and one of the best cornerbacks of all time. He has so many accolades that the casual fan would likely lose count. The leader of the Buffaloes football program discussed Finebaum's previous remarks on Griffin III's new podcast, Outta Pocket with RGIII, a few days ago.

“He’s talking about us,” Sanders remarked during his appearance. “How can we be irrelevant and you’re talking about me? Every time I turn around, somebody’s sending me a quote that you’re talking about me. … The thing about a fan, you’ve got to understand. A fan only blows when you’re hot. A fan only blows when we’re hot. So, we must be hot.”

Sanders discussed Finebaum at length, and Griffin III added to it with his take on Friday. Moving forward though, the focus must be on the field. Particularly on whether star players like his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and two-way standout Travis Hunter, have to perform like they did against the Bison in order for the Colorado football team to stand a chance at winning most games this season.

The younger Sanders threw for almost 450 yards and four touchdowns, three of those to Hunter. Both players are currently projected to be first round picks in next year's draft, and the displays they put on in front of their home fans Thursday night showed why. Will the duo continue to have to do the heavy lifting? Or will more players breakout? Only time will tell if Sanders and his coaching staff can lead Colorado back to respectability.