Showmanship is a key feature of the Deion Sanders/Colorado football experience, but could there also be some gamesmanship present in Folsom Field? Although star quarterback Shedeur Sanders dominated the North Dakota State defense in Thursday night's 31-26 win, he is drawing skepticism for a specific moment in the season opener.

Following a failed fourth-down conversion attempt by the Buffaloes, the offense seemed confused and remained on the field. As Sanders heads to the sidelines, he goes down and endures the effects of what appears to be a cramp. Or was it?

The purported issue resulted in an injury timeout being used, which allowed Colorado to properly assemble its defense on the field and avoid incurring a penalty. Eventually, Sanders gingerly walked over to the sidelines. Suspicions are high, as suggested by JPAFootball.

The football-watching world doubts Shedeur Sanders' cramp

“Shedeur Sanders ‘cramp,' in turn allowing the Colorado defense to get on the field,” Dov Kleiman posted on X, formerly twitter. Others were even more straightforward and bemoaned what they perceive to be a double standard in sports.

“Shedeur Sanders fakes a cramp causing an injury time out so the Colorado defense could get on the field, after a failed 4th down attempt,” George Jarjour said. “Meanwhile everyone complains when soccer players fall and say football players would never…”

The 22-year-old QB is not going to admit being dishonest even if he was feigning an injury, but it will be interesting nevertheless to hear his response when he is inevitably asked about it after the game. In any case, it is tough to deny how fishy the situation looked in real time.

There are plenty of fans who vehemently root against Shedeur, his father/coach Deion and the entire Colorado football program. Controversy continues to creep its way into Boulder, but the Buffaloes can neutralize it a bit by winning games.

Sanders has huge game for Colorado football

Their first matchup of 2024 may not silence the critics, as they had their hands full versus North Dakota State. The Bison dissected the defense and built a 20-17 lead at halftime. Shedeur Sanders, who was superb all night, helped put Colorado in the driver's seat in the second half. He finished with 436 passing yards, four touchdowns and one interception, showing tremendous rapport with two-way threat Travis Hunter (seven receptions for 132 yards and three touchdowns) and Jimmy Horn Jr. (seven catches, 198 yards and one TD).

The defense followed his lead and was much sturdier in the final 30 minutes. With the dust settling on an eventful opener, Sanders is bound to be at the center of conversation, for his performance and everything in between.