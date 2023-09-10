Week two of the college football season provided the country with a plethora of intriguing matchups, and with that, the stars were shining. ESPN's College GameDay traveled to Tuscaloosa for a top-15 clash between #11 Texas football and #3 Alabama football. The two teams played last season as well, and it was an instant classic. Round two on Saturday didn't disappoint either as Quinn Ewers led the Longhorns to a massive win over Alabama football. It looks like Texas might be back. That wasn't the only big game of the week, as Colorado football hosted Nebraska football as well.

Alabama vs. Texas was a night game, and before the eyes of the college football world were on that game, they were all on Deion Sanders and Colorado football at home against Matt Rhule and his Nebraska football team. The Buffaloes proved yet again that they are a changed program as Colorado rolled over the Cornhuskers with a 36-14 win. Sheduer Sanders put up another big performance, and the Buffaloes are now 2-0. Colorado football went 1-11 last season.

There were great games and great performances all over the college football world on Saturday. It's still extremely early, but as each week goes by, we get a better idea of every team in the country. The contenders are beginning to emerge, and so are the stars. Here are three players who saw their Heisman stock improve on Saturday.

Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders and Colorado football are the talk of college football right now. The Buffaloes looked good again in week two in a blowout victory against Nebraska football, and Sanders Heisman stock continues to rise. In his first start for Colorado in week one, he set the program record for passing yards in a game. He had another special performance on Saturday. Sanders finished the game 31-42 for 393 yards and two touchdowns. In just two games, Sanders already has over 900 passing yards and six touchdowns. He is having a special season for Colorado so far.

Quinn Ewers

How about those Texas Longhorns? Texas football is back. The Longhorns went into Tuscaloosa and handed Alabama football their largest home loss since 2004. Texas was very close to pulling off the upset last season when the Crimson Tide came to Austin, but Quinn Ewers went down with an injury in that game, and the Longhorns ended up losing on a late Alabama field goal.

This time around, Ewers made sure that the result would be different. Ewers finished the game 24-38 for 349 yards and three touchdowns to lead Texas to a 34-24 victory. It's early in the season, but going on the road against the #3 team in the country and putting up a performance like that is what gets called a ‘Heisman moment.' There's a lot of season left, but Ewers put on a show on Saturday that the entire country saw.

JJ McCarthy

Michigan football hasn't had a big game yet, but JJ McCarthy's performance on Saturday against UNLV football turned a lot of heads. McCarthy started the game 13/13 passing and his only incompletion in the first half was throwing the ball away. He finished the game 22-25 for 278 yards and two touchdowns in less than three quarters of play. Michigan football went on to win the game 35-7 to improve to 2-0.

Michigan has a leg up on many national championship contenders because of JJ McCarthy. Georgia football, Ohio State football and Alabama are all breaking in new QBs, and we already saw it plague the Crimson Tide against Texas. McCarthy is in his second season as the starter, and so far, it looks like he took some big strides in the offseason.

As the season goes on, the Heisman race will continue to change every week, but these three guys stood out during their week two performances. Colorado, Texas and Michigan all have easy games next week that should see these three improve their stats even more.