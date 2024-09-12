Things could not have gotten off to a much worse start for head coach Deion Sanders and his Colorado football program in 2024. After barely surviving a Week 1 home game against North Dakota State, Colorado was dominated this past week on the road against an unranked Nebraska squad, calling into question just how much Sanders actually reshaped the team this offseason as he had promised to do.

Despite their lack of success a season ago, Colorado players have made a habit out of making bold proclamations as it pertains to this current campaign, including safety Shilo Sanders, son of Deion, who it has now been unearthed was doing some major trash talking during the coin toss vs Nebraska (Via On3 Sports on X, formerly Twitter, per Nebraska).

“We about to roll your a***s,” said Sanders as he shook hands with Nebraska players.

“Boy you know we're about to roll you,” responded a Nebraska player.

The latter prediction ended up coming true, as Nebraska rolled to a 28-10 victory in a game that wasn't even that close.

Sanders' other son Shedeur Sanders, who is the Buffaloes' quarterback, didn't have much time behind his offensive line–who he later indirectly called out after the game–and made a horrible decision with a first half pick six from his own end zone.

Looking ahead to the rest of Colorado football's schedule, it's objectively hard to pinpoint many, if any, games that the team “should” win given what they've shown so far in 2024 and how much the teams around them have improved.

While the program still has some buzz due to Sanders' name, most of the country it seems has warmed up to the fact that the program simply isn't at the level that many assumed they were at this time a year ago.

In any case, their next game vs Colorado State is slated for Saturday evening.