Colorado football is here to stay, baby! After a thriller against the CFP runner-ups and a domination of Nebraska, the Buffaloes found themselves in an uncomfortable spot against in-state rivals Colorado State. The Rams had a perfect gameplan against Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders, forcing them to make tough plays. Despite the 11-point deficit, Sanders ferociously led the Colorado offense in regulation, storming back to force overtime, powered by the home crowd.

It took two overtimes, but Colorado finally snatched away the win in double overtime against Colorado State,. After the game, Colorado football safety Shilo Sanders talked about the atmosphere in the arena. The Buffaloes star detailed why visiting teams should be terrified of them, per ESPN.

“If I was the other team, I'd be so scared right now,” Shilo Sanders said about the pregame atmosphere. “They got Lil Wayne over here, Coach Prime doing his thing. They got a whole animal running around.”

Indeed, Deion Sanders has the Colorado football team looking like a juggernaut right now. There was a lot of hype surrounding the Buffaloes in his first season as head coach, and Prime Time delivered on it and then some. Sanders' pre-game speeches and the star power he's brought to Boulder revitalized the team. Being a good coach certainly helps: his team has won their games while being put in unfamiliar scenarios.

As for Shilo Sanders, he and his brother Shedeur have been one of the focal points of the team. In their win over Colorado State, both Shilo and Shadeur scored for the team. Shilo kicked the scoring of with an 80-yard pick-6, evoking shades of his dad during his playing years. Meanwhile Shadeur led the offense to four total touchdowns, including the eventual game-winner in double OT.

The Colorado football team will travel to Oregon to take on the University of Oregon next week. After that, they have a marquee matchup against USC lined up in Boulder. Things are heating up now in the college football scene.