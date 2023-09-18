We now know that the Travis Hunter injury from Saturday night’s Colorado-Colorado State football game was a gruesome lacerated liver. The star wide receiver/cornerback for Deion Sanders’ squad took a late hit from Rams safety Henry Blackburn that was so blatantly dirty Skip Bayless thinks it was part of the team’s game plan.

“For the record, Henry Blackburn is a four-year starter at Colorado State. He’s from Boulder, where in high school, he was first-team All-State as a receiver and safety. He’s a smart kid, he knew exactly what he was doing,” Bayless said on Monday’s episode of Undisputed.

“This was no kamikaze freshman thrown into the fire and played out of his mind, Bayless continued. “He knew exactly what he was setting out to do, which was hit Travis Hunter as often as he could even if it was a gray area, a little bit after the whistle kind of hit. This was a lot after the whistle. This felt game-planned to me to me. ‘Let’s hit him,’ because he’s going to go both ways.”

"Henry Blackburn knew what he was setting out to do, which was hit Travis [Hunter] as often as he could… It seemed like it was game planned.” Skip Bayless thinks Colorado State had a bounty on Hunter 😯 (via @undisputed)pic.twitter.com/O9enoVqHUA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 18, 2023

While we don’t — and may never — know how premeditated Blackburn’s hit on Travis Hunter was, what we do know is that one of the best players in college football is not out for at least three to four weeks.

Henry Blackburn was assessed a personal foul after this late hit on Travis Hunter. pic.twitter.com/0avKi1erLU — ESPN (@espn) September 17, 2023

That means the Colorado football program will be without its two-way star for its games against No. 10 Oregon, No. 5 USC, Arizona State, and likely Stanford. In the best-case scenario, Hunter’s return game will probably be on October 28 at No. 22 UCLA.

This is a loss for the entire college football world as much as Deion Sanders and Colorado. And whether the Colorado State football team planned to cheap-shot Hunter or not, Skip Bayless will surely keep harping on this subject.