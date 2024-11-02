Colorado football star Travis Hunter is opening up about the relationship he has with his head coach, Deion Sanders. Hunter says he and Sanders share a special bond, that has helped them each grow.

“It's just an unbreakable son and father bond… I can't even explain it enough, I love him so much and I know he loves me so much,” Hunter said Saturday on Fox.

Hunter and Coach Sanders are working together to resurrect the Colorado football program. It's working well so far, as Colorado is in contention to win a Big 12 conference championship this campaign.

Colorado holds a 6-2 record on the season, and a 4-1 conference mark in the Big 12. The Buffaloes are playing their first season in the league, after leaving the Pac-12 with three other schools. Those other teams are Arizona, Arizona State and Utah.

Colorado's Travis Hunter has a chance to win Big 12 Player of the Year

Hunter is a two-way star, who plays close to every snap for this Colorado football team. He's needed, as the wide receiver and defensive back makes big plays on both sides of the ball. He was named the preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, by the news media.

This season, Colorado has won enough games to go to a bowl for the first time under Coach Sanders. That's partly due to Hunter, and his excellent play. The two-way star has posted 60 receptions this campaign, for 757 yards and eight touchdowns. He's also made big plays on defense, that have helped the Buffaloes win conference games.

Hunter says Sanders' direction has helped guide him through his college career. The two have been together for several years, going back to Sanders' time at Jackson State.

“It's just like we have known each other for years, even though I just met him three years ago,” Hunter added. “I can't explain it enough; I love him so much and I know he loves me so much.”

Colorado football is already bouncing back from a disappointing 2023 campaign. In Sanders' first season, the Buffaloes went 4-8 and missed a bowl game. The team lost eight of its final nine games, and the Colorado defense struggled. This season, Hunter and that unit have improved. Colorado is allowing just 22 points a contest, per league stats. That's good enough for sixth in the conference.

Colorado's next game is Saturday November 9 against Texas Tech. The Buffaloes currently sit tied for third in the Big 12 with Kansas State. The team trails BYU and Iowa State in the standings.