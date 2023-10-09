The Colorado Buffaloes and Head Coach Deion Sanders are crafting a highly competitive college football season. The Colorado football team is 4-2 after a win against the Arizona State Sundevils. The Buffaloes have dearly missed the services of Travis Hunter. Buffaloes fans will be ecstatic to hear the latest news though. Hunter is practicing again after his taking time off for his lacerated liver, via The Darius Sanders.

Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter is practicing again after suffering a lacerated liver vs Colorado State 🙏 (via @KingDarius_NS)pic.twitter.com/KhXNH08UOB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 9, 2023

Colorado will remain competitive with Travis Hunter back

The Colorado football program is exceeding expectations this season.

They started the season undefeated and ranked in the Top 25. Inevitably, they were taken down by two of the best teams in college football, the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks. Still, the Buffaloes remained competitive, even after the Travis Hunter injury.

Before his injury, Hunter was a two-way star for the Buffaloes playing cornerback and receiver. Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado offense have held things down without Hunter. His presence will make a significant impact on defense.

As seen in the above video, Hunter practiced with the defensive backs. He will likely focus on his cornerback duties as he ramps his activity up. The rise of Omarion Miller means the Buffaloes are less desperate for Hunter's wide receiver services. His ability on defense will allow Colorado to have a more well-rounded attack.

Many thought Colorado was on a downhill fall after they lost two games in a row to college football powerhouses, but they proved they will keep fighting to reach the top. Travis Hunter fought hard to recover from his injury. Deion Sanders and the Colorado football program will be delighted to have him back on the field.