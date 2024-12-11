“Colorado junior CB/WR Travis Hunter named winner of Paul Hornung Award, given annually to most versatile player,” reported McMurphy.

If one had to sum up Hunter's game in one word, “versatile” would probably be the most adequate. Not only is Hunter one of the best wide receivers in college football, but he has also applied those skills and athleticism to the other end of the ball, turning himself into arguably the best cornerback in the nation as well.

A dominant season for Travis Hunter

Colorado football enjoyed a resurgent season in 2024, winning nine games after winning just four the year prior, which was head coach Deion Sanders' first with the program.

Hunter's brilliance was a large part of the reason why, as he effectively shut down his part of the field with his work as a cornerback while making several electrifying plays for Colorado football on offense.

Of course, it should be noted that he had an elite quarterback in Sanders' son Shedeur throwing him the ball all season, and there's a legitimate chance that Hunter and Sanders could go number one and two overall in next April's NFL Draft.

Overall, Hunter has established himself as one of the most unique players in college football history. Although he isn't the first player to play on both offense and defense consistently, there haven't been many who have risen to such an elite level on both sides of the ball, and it's not crazy to think that he'll be able to continue to both once he gets to the NFL.

In any case, Colorado will now prepare for their upcoming bowl game matchup against BYU in the Alamo Bowl. That game will take place on December 28 at 7:30 PM ET.