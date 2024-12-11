Recently, Colorado football star wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter was named as a finalist for this year's Heisman Trophy award, alongside quarterback Cam Ward of Miami and running back Ashton Jeanty of Boise State. Hunter electrified fans all year with his prowess on both sides of the ball in 2024 and is widely expected to be one of the first names off of the board at the upcoming NFL Draft next spring.
While we'll still have to wait a few weeks to find out if he wins the Heisman Trophy, Hunter is already racking up the awards for his efforts in 2024, including a recent honor reported by Brett McMurphy of Action Network HQ.
A dominant season for Travis Hunter
Colorado football enjoyed a resurgent season in 2024, winning nine games after winning just four the year prior, which was head coach Deion Sanders' first with the program.
Hunter's brilliance was a large part of the reason why, as he effectively shut down his part of the field with his work as a cornerback while making several electrifying plays for Colorado football on offense.
Of course, it should be noted that he had an elite quarterback in Sanders' son Shedeur throwing him the ball all season, and there's a legitimate chance that Hunter and Sanders could go number one and two overall in next April's NFL Draft.
Overall, Hunter has established himself as one of the most unique players in college football history. Although he isn't the first player to play on both offense and defense consistently, there haven't been many who have risen to such an elite level on both sides of the ball, and it's not crazy to think that he'll be able to continue to both once he gets to the NFL.
In any case, Colorado will now prepare for their upcoming bowl game matchup against BYU in the Alamo Bowl. That game will take place on December 28 at 7:30 PM ET.