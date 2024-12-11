All four of the Heisman Trophy finalists are carrying a captivating narrative with them to New York City this weekend. They have undeniably made strong statistical cases for the coveted prize, but their engrossing journeys are what makes this possibly the most intriguing crop of contenders in years.

Running back Ashton Jeanty has rushed for a mind-blowing 2,497 yards and 29 touchdowns en route to leading Boise State to the College Football Playoff. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel is capping off a full college career by helping Oregon climb to No. 1 in the rankings. Despite Miami's late-season missteps, passing touchdowns leader Cam Ward breathed new life into one of the most iconic brands in the sport. Those three athletes are deserving of the celebrated award, but the Heisman Trophy is Travis Hunter's to lose.

The Colorado football star is the heavy favorite to accept the honor on Saturday, Dec. 14 after mesmerizing fans with his unprecedented versatility. Hunter called his shot throughout the campaign and is now putting into words why he should finish first in the Heisman voting.

“You've never seen a player like me,” the cornerback/wide receiver hybrid told “The Pivot Podcast,” via the SportsCenter X account. That is one heck of an elevator pitch.

Travis Hunter is rolling toward the Heisman Trophy

Hunter's sizable impact on offense and defense is undeniable. He is prominently positioned on the wide receiver leaderboard, scoring 14 touchdowns (ranks second in country), 92 receptions (fifth) and 1,152 receiving yards (sixth). The 21-year-old is also a pesky corner, totaling four interceptions, 11 passes defensed and one forced fumble in 12 games. His on-field prowess shines brightly, but so does his aura.

Although Travis Hunter and Colorado football are still polarizing, there is no arguing the transcendent effect their respective rises have had in 2024. Ashton Jeanty is an unstoppable force who must be appropriately recognized. His coronation will almost certainly not take place in the Marriott Marquis, however.

Hunter will look to bring his unique skill set to the NFL, with a shiny Heisman Trophy in his possession. History is due to unfold on Saturday night.