Oregon's Dillon Gabriel is a Heisman trophy finalist but, in an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, he weighed in on who would get his vote between Travis Hunter and Ashton Jeanty. The Heisman trophy race increasingly looks as if it will be between Hunter and Jeanty, who both have had historic seasons. Currently, Hunter is huge favorite at around – 2000. Jeanty next at around +800, followed by Gabriel +25000, and Cam Ward +50000 according to Draft Kings.

Gabriel wasn't shy about his hypothetical decision, saying, “Oh I’m going to get some heat for this one but I’m going to say Ashton Jeanty. I say that because me being at the Group of 5 once, knowing the challenges that come with that. Of course I played against Ashton this year, I think that he’s a talented individual. His story is unique and what he’s been able to do is pretty impressive.”

Gabriel’s choice of Jeanty could be more than just personal preference. Earlier this season, Jeanty faced off against Oregon, where Dillon Gabriel’s team narrowly beat Ashton Jeanty’s Boise State 37–34 with a last-second field goal. In that game, Jeanty delivered an impressive performance, racking up 192 yards and 3 rushing touchdowns.

In an October conversation with Robert Griffin III on his podcast Outta Pocket with RGIII, Hunter made his Heisman case.

“I know I can win it, but I don’t know who’s there. I mean y’all see Ashton Jeanty, it’s not like we haven’t seen a running back that’s good. We haven’t seen a player that plays both ways and I’m gonna keep saying that.”

He continued, “He has, I think, 95 carries for 1,000 yards. If I had 95 catches, how much yards you think I’d have? If I had 95 targets on defense what you think I’d have? If I had 95 catches on offense, what do you think I’d have…So I try to tell you, he’s got double the touches I’ve got on the offensive side of the ball and I still have defensive stats that’s still crazy and we’re only in Week 6, So I’m not gonna argue about it.”

Jeanty won the Maxwell Award, which is presented to the best all-around player in the United States as judged by a panel of sportscasters, sportswriters, NCAA head coaches, and members of the Maxwell Football Club. The award itself has served as a precursor for Heisman trophy winners who are running backs.

According to the Idaho Statesman, 11 running backs have won the Maxwell Award since 1979, and nine of them also went on to win the Heisman Trophy. The most recent was Alabama standout Derrick Henry, the last running back to win the Heisman Trophy. But, in comments on a Thursday Zoom call obtained by the Statesman, Jeanty indicated that even being in the mix for the Heisman Trophy was a win for him in what he wanted to accomplish while at Boise State.

“I wanted to be one of the best running backs in the nation. wanted to win a championship, wanted to go to the college football playoffs, wanted to be a Heisman award finalist. Wanted to leave a legacy that was bigger than just football at wherever I’m at.”