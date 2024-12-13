Colorado football wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter won a major award Thursday night. Amid a competitive Heisman Trophy race ending on Saturday, the two-way player's recent honor is an excellent indication of his chances for college football's most prestigious award. Hunter has taken the college football world by storm alongside Colorado head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The Buffaloes' 2024 season has been one of the most remarkable turnarounds ever for a program.

With Shedeur Sanders recently winning the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award for the nation's top quarterback, Colorado is racking up the awards. And Hunter just got some more hardware of his own. According to College Football Insider for Action Network Brett McMurphy, Hunter was named the winner of the Chuck Bednarik Award. The honor goes to the nation's top defensive player.

Travis Hunter has had a historic year for the Buffaloes

Colorado finished the regular season at 9-3, which is eight more wins than the year before Deion Sanders took over. Now, if the Buffaloes defeat No. 17 BYU in their bowl game, they will have won ten games for the first time since 2016. Colorado was even in the Big 12 championship hunt for much of this year. The Buffaloes were not officially eliminated from the race till the last week of the regular season.

Travis Hunter had a season to remember in Boulder. As a cornerback, the junior had a career-high four interceptions, one forced fumble, and eleven passes defended. On offense, Hunter was also among the best wideouts in the country. The West Palm Beach, Florida native caught 92 passes for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns. These stats were enough for Hunter to win the AP College Football Player of the Year Award a few days ago.

Overall, Hunter's prospects for winning the Heisman Trophy are looking really good. It goes without saying that Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty has had a spectacular year. The junior has led the Broncos to a Mountain West championship and the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff. However, Hunter being named the best defensive player in the country is an excellent sign for his chances in New York.

Overall, gaining the title of best defensive player in the nation is enough to make anyone a Heisman contender. That accolade, along with Hunter's contributions for Colorado on offense indicate that he will walk away with college football's most prestigious award on Saturday night. Even opposing coaches agree that the Heisman is coming to Boulder.