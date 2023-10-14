It didn't take long for Travis Hunter to remind the college football world what it's been missing since he went down with injury a few weeks ago. Colorado football's two-way star returned to action on Friday against Stanford after making his long-awaited recovery from a lacerated felt, almost immediately making his singular presence felt with a filthy touchdown catch and run while playing wide receiver.

TRAVIS HUNTER WITH THE SPIN MOVE, ALL THE WAY TO THE END ZONE. 🌪️ WELCOME BACK NO. 12 🔥pic.twitter.com/J6dbEGN7nf — theScore (@theScore) October 14, 2023

When was the last time you saw an open-field spin move this clean? That Hunter so aggressively set it up by instantly getting vertical after securing the ball only makes his juke that much more impressive. His ability to effortlessly sprint away from Cardinal defenders following the spin cycle is further evidence of his otherworldly athletic gifts.

Travis Hunter's road back from injury

Hunter last played in Colorado's thrilling double-overtime victory over Colorado State on September 16th. He was knocked out of that instant-classic game in the second half, though, a vicious hit from Rams safety Henry Blackburn leaving him with a lacerated liver. Though Buffaloes fans and college football followers at large took extreme umbrage to Blackburn's unnecessary hit, Hunter quickly extended his would-be rival an olive branch, a gesture that culminated in the pair going bowling to raise money for charity.

“This week Henry Blackburn and I decided to get together, show some love to each other,” Hunter said on 12 Talks in early October. “Coming together, letting everybody know it's all positivity around the world, man. You just gotta be willing to forgive and forget. Just accept that it happened already. I mean, it's just us knowing that we're young men. Even though somebody made a mistake, we come together and then just show the people that you gotta have respect for each other. Show the people the positive side of me. I don't like to be negative, I'm not negative, it's hard to get me angry. Me and him coming together just showed a different side of the world that like, there's actually nice people out in the world and it's always going to be some positivity around my name.”

Needless to say, there are very few players like Hunter, who stars at both wide receiver and cornerback for Colorado as the first primary two-way player in major college football since Ohio State mold-breaker Chris Gamble in the early 2000s. No matter what side of the ball he plays at the next level, football fans can take solace from knowing the sophomore will be making awesome highlights like this one seem commonplace for years to come.

Even better for Coach Prime and Colorado? Hunter can't take his unique talents—not to mention admirable off-field perspective—to the NFL for at least one more year.