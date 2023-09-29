During the Colorado-Colorado State game, Travis Hunter suffered a hit from Rams safety Henry Blackburn, leaving Hunter hospitalized. The result was a lacerated liver that caused Hunter to miss two Colorado football games. Nevertheless, Hunter and Blackburn have made amends. The two players have been in communication and even went bowling together.

“Both players donated money toward their bowling, and the winner picked a charity to receive the proceeds,” according to ESPN (h/t The Athletic). This thoughtful gesture by the two players signals there is no bad blood between them. Despite this, Colorado State football safety Henry Blackburn has taken sharp criticism.

Fans have gone as far as sending death threats to the Rams defensive back. Colorado Head Coach Deion Sanders was quick to condemn such messages.”I'm saddened if there's any of our fans that are on the side of those threats. I would hope and pray not,” Sanders said via The Athletic.

“I forgive him. CU, our team forgives him. Travis has forgiven him. Let's move on…that kid does not deserve that.”

It is clear the Colorado football program has moved past the incident. Even better, Travis Hunter appears to be in a good phase of recovery from his injury. The Buffaloes miss him dearly on the field. In Hunter's absence, Colorado lost 42-7 to Oregon. They have another tough matchup coming against the USC Trojans.

Travis Hunter and Henry Blackburn's field collision holds no malice in their personal lives. Soon enough, Hunter will be back on the field fully recovered.