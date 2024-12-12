Just one day after becoming the first player to be named the Paul Hornung Award winner in back-to-back seasons, Heisman Trophy finalist Travis Hunter took the next step toward making his way to the National Football League. The Colorado two-way superstar has inked an endorsement deal with Adidas, becoming the first player in the 2025 NFL Draft class to sign a deal with a major sports brand.

Expand Tweet

“1 of 1. Let the show begin. Welcome to the Adidas family, @db3_tip,” the Adidas football Instagram account said in its original post.

Travis Hunter is indeed a 1 of 1, and for that, he could very well wind up being the top overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. But before Hunter officially makes the leap to the NFL, he's got a little bit of business left to take care of as a member of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Along with Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Miami quarterback Cam Ward, Travis Hunter will make the trip to New York City this weekend for the Heisman Trophy ceremony. If Hunter were to win — and at the moment he's a commanding betting favorite — he'd become only the second player to log significant defensive snaps to win the Heisman in the award's nearly 90 year history, joining Charles Woodson in that regard.

With that said, labeling Hunter ‘a defensive player' is ignoring at least half of what makes him a generational talent.

Although the Heisman favorite has stated he wants to play both offense and defense in the NFL, if he were forced to choose one position, he may be best suited to go the route of wide receiver. Not only would the money likely be better down the road if Hunter were receiving wide receiver pay, but he may be even better suited to become a superstar in the NFL as a wideout as opposed to cornerback.

This season, Hunter finished in the top six nationally in receptions (92), receiving yards (1,152), and touchdown receptions (14). And yes, he also finished in the top three in the Big 12 in both interceptions and passes defended.

1 of 1 indeed.