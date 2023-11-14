The Colorado football program is reeling after a five-star prospect announced his decommitment over a Deion Sanders related fear.

The weekly media appearances of Colorado football coach Deion Sanders have quickly become old hat as the Buffaloes' boss has done his best to stump for nationally ranked recruits in the American media.

National media pundits have mentioned the name of Sanders, aka ‘Coach Prime,' as a potential replacement for Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M. On Sunday, five-star recruit Winston Watkins Jr. of the team's 2025 class announced his decommitment.

Sanders dropped a harsh admission on what Colorado football is lacking.

Watkins Jr.'s reason for decommitting

“This was a tough decision to make, but after long talks with my dad, I have decided to de-commit from the University of Colorado and open up my recruitment!!! Colorado will still be one of my top schools!!!,” said Watkins, a Class of 2025 receiver, in a post via Instagram.

On Monday, November 13, Watkins Jr. shared his thoughts on decommitting from Colorado football including his fear that Deion Sanders might not be there to coach him.

“I didn’t want to limit the opportunities I already have because when you’re committed some schools try to not talk to you,” Watkins Jr. said to Rivals.com about decommitting from the Buffaloes. “I have a lot of schools I want to make sure I’m still good with them because I don’t know if Prime will still be there when I get there.”

Five-Star shares thoughts on future commitment

For Watkins, the focus is finding the right program for him. His future commitment is expected to come by National Signing Day (December 2024) at the latest. He said he will continue to study his options and will not make any more commitments until then, giving Sanders and Colorado football plenty of time for a possible contingency plan, if needed.

“I just want to study every college that is recruiting me and continue to pray that I am making the right decision that I feel is best for me and my family on National Signing Day in December of 2024!!! No more commitments until National Signing Day in December 2024 (signing on the line) !!!!,” the potential Colorado football recruit Watkins said.