Legendary WWE wrestler Bill Goldberg's son, Gage Goldberg, is a walk-on player on Colorado's football team, headed by Deion Sanders. The former professional wrestler has a strong message for Sanders' detractors.

“They're gonna be a hell of a lot better than they were last year,” Goldberg said of Colorado football to CBS Sports. “I think they're gonna shut a lot of people up. They're gonna surprise a lot of people. But at the end of the day, if you don't win every game, then you've fallen short.

“In Deion's eyes, if they do better than last year, that doesn't matter. He wants to win it all. They're in a hell of a lot better place than they were last year,” he continued.

Gage Goldberg is no stranger to his father's work. He appeared on screen several times during his father's rivalry with Bobby Lashey in 2021.

Bill Goldberg's WWE career

After starting his career in WCW, Bill Goldberg joined WWE in 2003. He was known for his winning streak in WCW, which went over 150 matches.

Upon joining WWE, Goldberg was launched to stardom. He won the World Heavyweight Championship from Triple H at the Unforgiven event in 2003.

At Survivor Series that year, Goldberg faced off with Brock Lesnar. They began a feud that culminated at WrestleMania XX, with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin serving as the special guest referee.

However, the match was a flop. Both Goldberg and Lesnar were on their way out of the company, resulting in a negative response from the crowd. Goldberg did win, though he suffered a Stone Cold Stunner from Austin after the match.

After over a decade away, Goldberg returned to WWE in 2016. In his first match back, he squashed Lesnar at Survivor Series, beating him in just over a minute.

Lesnar would get his win back, though. After winning the Universal Championship from Kevin Owens at Fastlane, Goldberg lost it to Lesnar at WrestleMania 33.

He then entered the 2017 Royal Rumble match and sparked a feud with the Undertaker. They would have a disastrous match at the 2019 WWE Super Showdown event in Saudi Arabia.

In 2018, Goldberg was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. This did not stop him from being an active in-ring competitor. He won the Universal Championship for a second time from “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt before losing it to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36.

Since then, Goldberg has made sporadic appearances. He faced Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at the 2021 Royal Rumble. He also feuded with Bobby Lashley throughout 2021, culminating in a match at Crown Jewel.

His final match took place at the 2022 Elimination Chamber event. Goldberg faced Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship and lost via technical submission.

Colorado's 2024 season

Deion Sanders is heading into his second season coaching the Colorado Buffaloes. Despite his success at Jackson State, finishing his tenure there with a 27-6 record, his Colorado run has not been as smooth.

While his son, Shedeur Sanders, had a great year in 2023, Colorado had a disappointing 4-8 record. After winning their first game of the season against North Dakota State, they head into a game against Nebraska.