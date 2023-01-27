Colorado football’s schedule for the 2023 season has officially been released and there are some interesting contests set to be played in Deion Sanders’ first season pacing the sidelines in Boulder. Sanders, who was hired by the Buffaloes after leading Jackson State to their first undefeated regular season in program history, has wasted zero time bringing in top talent through the transfer portal and recruiting. It’s all in an effort to turn a Colorado football team that went 1-11 back into a squad that can turn some heads in the Pac-12.

But in order to do so, Sanders and company are going to have to win some of these challenging games that await them on Colorado football’s 2023 schedule.

Before we get to the most intriguing games, here’s a look at Colorado football’s 2023 schedule.

There is no shortage of tough games on this schedule, but that will simply be welcomed as another challenge by Sanders.

That said, here are the most intriguing games on Colorado football’s 2023 schedule.

Colorado Football’s Opener Against TCU

What better way for a 1-11 team looking to turn its fortunes around to start the season against another team, TCU who just made it to the National Championship game in 2022?

Talk about a litmus test.

Sanders, who brought plenty of “Louis luggage”, or talented players, with him to Boulder, will have a chance to showcase that talent against one of the very best teams in college football.

Not only that, but there’s the fact that Sanders was garnering interest for the TCU job before they hired Sonny Dykes.

That will be added motivation for Sanders to show the Horned Frogs what they’re missing.

This will be a must-watch game.

Rivalry Renewed- Colorado Vs. Nebraska

The heated rivalry between these two schools just got a makeover, as both programs will be sporting big-name, first-year head coaches. Nebraska hired former Carolina Panthers boss Matt Rhule while the Buffaloes went with an NFL Hall of Famer in Sanders.

It’s a rivalry that has largely been controlled by Nebraska, who has a 49-20-2 record against Colorado football.

However, the Buffaloes are riding a two-game winning streak against the Cornhuskers.

Sanders will undoubtedly look to keep that streak going.

With Sanders and Rhule both looking to get off to strong starts, this will be a must-have game for both first-year coaches.

Clash Of Heisman Candidates? Colorado Football Vs. USC

This might be the single most interesting game on Colorado football’s schedule. Sanders, a big-name, first-year head coach, clashing with Lincoln Riley, who enjoyed a strong first year with the USC Trojans.

Sanders’ son, Shedeur, a potential Heisman Trophy sleeper, taking on last year’s Heisman winner Caleb Williams.

Sanders, a major transfer portal factor for Colorado, taking on Riley, a master at working the transfer portal.

The narratives for this game are endless.

And that’s not even getting into the fact that this might be the best team Colorado plays all year.

In terms of pure ratings alone, this might be the most-watched Buffaloes game of the year.

And their most telling contest.

Battle With The Pac-12 Champs: Colorado Vs. Utah

Yet another litmus test for the Buffaloes. They’ll have to take on the Utah Utes, the back-to-back Pac-12 champions, in their backyard.

Not only will it be a good test for Colorado football, but it will also be renewing another Buffaloes rivalry.

This clash between the two mid-west schools has not disappointed over the years, as the all-time series gives the slight 33-32 edge to Utah.

The Utes, who will be getting quarterback Cam Rising back for another year, will be motivated to take the next step to the College Football Playoff.

Meanwhile, the Buffaloes, looking to announce their presence once again in the Pac-12, will attempt to knock the champs off their pedestal.

Rivalry aside, this game, the last of the year on Colorado’s schedule, could mean something for both programs.

That along makes it worth watching.