Deion Sanders has done it again. Nearly a month after former five-star recruit Travis Hunter followed Sanders from Jackson State to Colorado, the Buffaloes have now landed Cormani McClain, the top cornerback in the 2023 recruiting class, according to ESPN College Football.

McClain had committed to Miami before Sanders immediately went to work on scooping up the highly-touted prospect. He will join Hunter to form one of the most talented and anticipated secondaries in the country. Sanders was named Colorado’s new head coach early last month after amassing a 27-6 record in three seasons at Jackson State.

The hire, along with his subsequent recruiting moves, have made seismic waves across the college football landscape in just a short period of time. Hunter was an expected addition due to his past ties to the Hall-of-Fame cornerback, but McClain was a much more complicated signing. The Lakeland High School graduate was expected to stay in-state after he verbally pledged himself to the Hurricanes, but the validity of that commitment was questioned and ultimately voided this past Sunday after McClain posted pictures of himself on Instagram visiting the Colorado campus.

Sure enough, those suspicions have now been confirmed, and what was once excitement for the Miami fan base will likely now be displaced with bitterness towards Sanders. Colorado, on the other hand continues to steal headlines and whet the appetite of their fans, who have not enjoyed a winning season since Mike MacIntyre led them to a first-place finish in the Pac-12 South in 2016.

Deion Sanders just raised the bar immensely, and with the conference stuck in a state of uncertainty, the only thing fans might be able to bank on is Prime Time making a big splash.