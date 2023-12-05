Colorado football HC Deion Sanders lost Shedeur Sanders' weapon in the Buffaloes system as Michael Harrison joins the NCAA Transfer Portal

Building a team out of the NCAA Transfer Portal comes with a lot of risk. Players who have shown the tendency to leave their previous schools could do the same to one's program in favor of better opportunities. This is the harsh reality that the Colorado football program led by Deion Sanders has to deal with after burning up into ashes in their campaign. Not only do they have to deal with Shedeur Sanders possibly electing for the NFL Draft, but Michael Harrison is also on the cusp of opting out of the system.

Deion Sanders is experiencing an exodus in the Colorado football system. Michael Harrison became the next player who opted to enlist his name in the NCAA Transfer portal, per David Ubben of The Athletic. The tight end became the eighth player to exit the Buffaloes team when transfers were made available.

Colorado football saw him rise in the receiving ranks despite their underwhelming season. He notched 31 receptions which netted the squad 284 yards. His hands which seem to have a magnet for the football have also played dividends in the end zone. This got the Buffaloes five touchdowns that contributed to getting to striking distance in some of their matchups.

Harrison is now the second tight end to exit the squad after Caleb Fauria also entered the portal. He is also the third weapon of Shedeur Sanders who is looking for a better opportunity in other programs. RB Anthony Hankerson also took the chance and explored his value in college football's free agency.

Will there be more departures in the Colorado football squad?