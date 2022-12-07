By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

The college football world is abuzz with transfer portal news and players declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft. The word from over the weekend that Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders is headed to Colorado University is adding to the heap of trending topics. Since accepting the position, Sanders has quickly assembled a new coaching staff, including former Kent State head coach Sean Lewis serving as the Buffaloes’ new offensive coordinator. On Wednesday, Troy Ranck of Denver7 confirmed a report that Sanders will be adding former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer as Colorado’s new defensive coordinator.

Zimmer coached the Vikings from 2014 to 2021, compiling a record of 72-56-1 and three playoff appearances. Before becoming a head coach, Zimmer served as a defensive coach with the Dallas Cowboys from 1994 to 2006, winning Super Bowl XXX as a defensive backs coach before being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2000. Having a coach with vast experience and a robust résumé is huge for Sanders as he looks to leap from the FCS level to a Power Five school.

As successful as Sanders was at Jackson State, tallying a 27-5 record and two SWAC conference titles, the jump to the PAC-12 will be a big test for the affectionately nicknamed Prime Time, whose own coaching résumé before Jackson State only extends to the high school level. Following the Mike Zimmer hire, it will be interesting to see how many recruits Deion Sanders can bring to Boulder now with even more firepower in his corner.