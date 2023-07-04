Colorado Rapids and Portland Timbers lock horns in the MLS! Catch the MLS odds series here, featuring our Colorado Rapids-Portland Timbers prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The Rapids (2-8-10) certainly do not want to be declared as the worst-performing team in the MLS, but their record has not been seeing signs of improvement. Now on their 10th-straight winless streak, Colorado will try to put a stop to their struggles in this game at the Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

The Timbers (5-7-9) are also on a bad spell, going winless in the past four and securing just one win in the last nine games. With a 4-1 demolition from their last game, Portland will definitely try to shake off their stress in their travel to Commerce City.

Here are the Colorado Rapids-Portland Timbers soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLS Odds: Colorado Rapids-Portland Timbers Odds

Colorado Rapids: +100

Portland Timbers: +240

Draw: +230

Over 2.5 Goals: -104

Under 2.5 Goals: -118

How to Watch Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers

TV: N/A

Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, Bet 365

Time: 9:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM PT

Why Colorado Rapids Can Beat Portland Timbers

In an anticipated MLS match, the Colorado Rapids will be hosting the Portland Timbers at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. The Colorado Rapids have been struggling and find themselves in a difficult position. The Rapids are at the bottom of the West with 18 winless matches out of their last 20 league outings.

The Colorado Rapids are determined to bounce back from their recent 2-0 defeat. The Rapids had 61% possession and nine attempts on goal, with three on target. Yet, they were unable to find the back of the net. St. Louis City had 20 attempts on goal, with seven on target, and managed to score through Tim Parker (4′) and Jared Stroud (11′).

With their last league victory dating back to May 7, 2023, the Colorado Rapids are eager to end their winless streak, and they are expected to give their all in this upcoming match. They currently hold the worst overall record in MLS and are still searching for their first home win as they prepare to face the Portland Timbers midweek. Colorado's 0-5-4 home record displayed them shooting five goals and getting five points with a -4 goal differential.

One notable trend in recent Colorado Rapids games is the lack of goals. In their last six matches leading up to this one, they only managed to score in the game against Columbus, while failing to find the net in the other matches. In the previous 10 matches, they have only scored in three games. Based on their disappointing previous home game, the Colorado Rapids played out a goalless draw against a lackluster LA Galaxy. Coach Fraser's team limited the opposition to just three shots on target, but they struggled to create scoring opportunities themselves.

Bryan Acosta is currently on international duty with the United States of America, while both Max Alves and Jack Price are sidelined with injuries, adding to the challenges faced by the Colorado Rapids. Braian Galvan and Lalas Abubakar are also watching from the sidelines after getting red card suspensions. Cole Bassett, Kevin Cabreal, and Michael Barrios hold the offensive keys to the game and will lead up on the front.

Why Portland Timbers Can Beat Colorado Rapids

Given Colorado's strong desire to regain momentum in Major League Soccer, it may be tempting to support the visitors, the Portland Timbers, who currently occupy the 12th position in the same league standings.

However, the Timbers encountered significant defensive issues in their recent 4-1 loss to Minnesota United. The Portland Timbers and their supporters will be hoping for a more favorable outcome this time around. In that game, the Portland Timbers had 44% possession and seven shots on goal, with three on target. Diego Chará (43′ Own goal) and Franck Boli (60′) scored for the Portland Timbers. Emanuel Reynoso (45′, 77′) and Bongokuhle Hlongwane (74′) found the net for Minnesota United.

The attacking players of the Portland Timbers have struggled to score goals in their last six matches, managing a disappointing total of only four goals. It remains to be seen whether this trend will continue in the upcoming match. Portland's away record currently stands at 1-4-6, where they pounded in nine goals yet surrendered 21.

Giovani Savarese's team will be without Hunter Sulte, Sebastian Blanco, Dairon Asprilla, Yimmi Chara, David Ayala, and Eryk Williamson. In their previous encounter at the venue, the Colorado Rapids emerged victorious with a 2-0 win over the Portland Timbers. Portland still got a 3-0 win in their last encounter, where Sebastian Blanco and Jaroslaw Niezogda (2) scored for the team.

Franck Boli is expected to score alongside Evander, Dairon Esprilla, and Tega Ikoba. Santiago Moreno and Nathan Fogaca are also capable of providing assists.

Final Colorado Rapids-Portland Timbers Prediction & Pick

This will be an interesting clash, as Colorado seeks their first home win while Portland seeks its second road victory. This will be a fairly low-scoring game, but the guests will take all points over the hosts.

Final Colorado Rapids-Portland Timbers Prediction & Pick: Portland Timbers (+240), Under 2.5 goals(-118)