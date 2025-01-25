ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Mountain West battle as Colorado State faces Fresno State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Colorado State-Fresno State prediction and pick.

Colorado State is 12-7 on the year. They started the season slow, going 5-5 to start the year, but they did have a win over TCU. Still, they are 7-2 since then, with a win over Fresno State earlier in the year 91-64. The only losses were to two of the other top teams in the conference, New Mexico and San Diego State. Last time out, they faced Boise State. Colorado State led by nine at the end of the first half, but Boise State would tie the game late. With three seconds left in the game Colorado State hit a three to win the game 75-72.

Meanwhile, Fresno State is 5-14 on the year, and just 1-7 in conference play. They opened the year 3-2 before losing five straight. They would beat San Diego before seven more losses. After a win over Air Force, Fresno State faced New Mexico in their last game. It was a game of complete domination for New Mexico. They led the game by 18 at the end of the first half and would go on to win the game 95-67 over Fresno State.

Here are the Colorado State-Fresno State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Colorado State-Fresno State Odds

Colorado State: -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -710

Fresno State: +11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +490

Over: 149.5 (-110)

Under: 149.5 (-110)

How to Watch Colorado State vs. Fresno State

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

Why Colorado State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Colorado State is ranked 77th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 104th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 62nd in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Colorado State is 71st in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 75th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, they are 40th in the nation in opponent assists per game, while sitting 67th in opponent assist-to-turnover ratio.

Nique Clifford leads the way for Colorado State. He leads the team in points, rebounds, assists, and steals this year. Clifford has 17.1 points per game while adding 9.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and a steal per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Jale Lake. Kale is scoring 12.8 points per game while adding 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Finally, Kyan Evans comes in with 8.6 points per game while adding 2.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

In the frontcourt, Rashaan Mbemba leads the way. Mbemba comes in with 8.4 points per game while adding 3.7 rebounds per game this year. He is joined by Jaylen Crocker-Johnson. Corcker-Johnson comes into the game with 8.2 points per game while adding 4.6 rebounds per game this year.

Why Fresno State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Fresno State is ranked 258th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 298th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 201st in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Fresno State has been better on the offensive end of the court. They are 173rd in the nation in points per game, but sit 329th in effective field goal percentage. They also get to the line well, going to the line 23.1 times per game, which is 40th in the nation this year.

Zaon Collins leads the way for Fresno State this year, leading the team in points, assists, and steals this year. He comes into the game with 12.9 points per game, while adding 4.4 assists, and 2.1 steals this year. He also adds 3.6 rebounds per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Jalen Weaver. Weaver has 11.3 points per game this year while adding four rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

In the frontcourt, Alex Crawford leads the way. Crawford has 11.8 points per game this year while adding 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He is joined in the frontcourt by Elijah Price. Price leads the team in rebounds this year, coming in with 8.1 rebounds per game. He also has 9.2 points, 1.2 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game this year.

Final Colorado State-Fresno State Prediction & Pick

While Colorado State is better on defense, their offense will lead to a big victory in this one. They are 152nd in the nation in points per game but are also 61st in effective field goal percentage. Meanwhile, Fresno State is 347th in the nation in opponent points per game while also sitting 278th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, Colorado State moves the ball well, sitting 23rd in assists per game this year. Fresno State allows good ball movement, sitting 343rd in the nation in opponent assists per game. Finally, Colorado State is 22nd in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage, while Fresno State is 324th in the nation. Take Colorado State to win big in this one.

Final Colorado State-Fresno State Prediction & Pick: Colorado State -11.5 (-110)